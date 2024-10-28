Skip to Main content
YOTEA | Coffee & Tea
0
Order Online
Home
/
Roasted Oolong Tea Cheese
Roasted Oolong Tea Cheese
$0
Sweetness Level
Required*
Please select 1
Select...
Ice Level
Required*
Please select 1
Select...
Add-On Toppings
Please select up to 5
Select...
Add to Cart
1
Roasted Oolong Black Tea top-up with Seasalt Cheese Cream.
YOTEA | Coffee & Tea Location and Hours
(626) 872-1749
8449 Garvey Avenue, Rosemead, CA 91770
Closed
•
Opens Thursday at 8:30AM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement