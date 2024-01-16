YOTEA YOTEA
Featured Items
- SeaSalt Cheese Coffee
Strong bitter black coffee mixed with condensed milk. Then top-up with Seasalt Cheese Cream.$5.50
- Roasted Oolong Milk Tea
Roasted Oolong Black Tea mixed with recommended House Milk (Milk Substitute Options)(Caffeinated)$5.00
- Watermelon Green Tea
Our Watermelon Green Tea using fresh Watermelon Slices blending with Jasmine Green Tea and top-up with a layer of Cheese Cream.$5.50
NEW SEASONAL DRINKS
YO MILK TEA
- Brown Sugar Boba Milk
Brown Sugar BoBa with Brown Sugar Syrup and fill with Organic Milk (Milk Substitute Options) Non-Caffeinated$5.50
- Brown Sugar Boba Milk Tea
Brown Sugar Boba with Brown Sugar Syrup, and fill Ceylon Milk Tea (Milk Substitute Options)(Caffeinated)$5.70
- Oreo Creme Brulee Boba Milk
Oreo Cookies in Creme Brulee swirled around the cup, Brown sugar Boba and fill with Organic Milk (Milk Substitute Options)(Non-Caffeinated)$5.50
- YO BOBA Milk Tea
Contain 3 types of different Boba. Brown Sugar Boba, Honey Boba, Mini Boba (Pearls) and fill up with Ceylon Milk Tea (Milk Substitute Options)(Caffeinated)$5.50
- Coconut Ice Cream Milk Tea
Ceylon Black Tea mixed with Coconut Milk and Top up with a scoop of Coconut Ice Cream.(Caffeinated)$5.90
- Ceylon Milk Tea
Ceylon Black Tea mixed with recommended House Milk (Milk Substitute Options) (Caffeinated)$5.00
- Jasmine Milk Tea
Jasmine Green Tea mixed with recommended House Milk (Milk Substitute Options)(Caffeinated)$5.00
- Roasted Oolong Milk Tea
Roasted Oolong Black Tea mixed with recommended House Milk (Milk Substitute Options)(Caffeinated)$5.00
- Earl Grey Milk Tea
Earl Grey Black Tea mixed with recommended House Milk ( Milk Substitute Options)(Caffeinated)$5.00
- Peach Milk Tea
White Peach Tea mixed with recommended House Milk (Milk Substitute Options)(Caffeinated)$5.00
- Mango Milk Tea
Jasmine Green Tea mixed with mango syrup, mango bits and our recommended House Milk (Milk Substitute Options)(Caffeinated)$5.00
- Matcha Milk Tea
Our recommended House Milk and Top-up with a layer of Matcha Tea (Milk Substitute Options)(Caffeinated)$5.90
- Wintermelon Milk Tea
Jasmine Green Tea mixed with Wintermelon syrup and our recommended House Milk (Milk Substitute Options)(Caffeinated)$5.00
- Taro Milk Tea
Taro paste swirled around the cup. Ceylon Black Tea mixed with our recommended House Milk (Milk Substitute Options)(Caffeinated)$5.50
- Pandan Milk Drink
Our recommended House Milk mixed with Condensed Milk and top-up a layer of Pandan Syrup (Milk Substitute Options)(Non-Caffeinated)$5.00
- Thai Milk Tea
Our recommended House Milk and top-up a layer of Thai Tea (Milk Substitute Options)(Caffeinated)$5.50
- Thai Green Milk Tea
Our recommended House Milk and top-up a layer of Thai Green Tea (Milk Substitute Options)(Caffeinated)$5.50
FRUIT TEA
- YO Fruit Tea
Our favorite YO-Fruit Tea in a cup fill with slices of orange, lemon, watermelon. Four Season Tea mixed with orange juice, lemon juice, passion fruit syrup mix*.$5.90
- Grapefruit Green Tea
Our Grapefruit Green Tea fill with slices of Grapefruit, lemon. Jasmine Green Tea mixed with Grapefruit syrup mix* and Lemon juice.$5.90
- Strawberry Green Tea
Our Strawberry Green Tea is using fresh strawberry blending with Jasmine green tea. Top-up with thin layer of Cheese Cream and Strawberry bits.$5.90
- Mango Green Tea
Our Mango Green Tea fill with small scoop of mango bits in a cup. Jasmine Green Tea mixed with Mango syrup mix* and Lemon juice.$5.90
- Watermelon Green Tea
Our Watermelon Green Tea using fresh Watermelon Slices blending with Jasmine Green Tea and top-up with a layer of Cheese Cream.$5.50
- Wintermelon Green Tea
Jasmine Green Tea mixed with Wintermelon syrup and Lemon Juice.$5.00
- Peach Green Tea
Our special Peach Green Tea in a cup fill with sliced of Peach and Lime. Peach Tea mixed with Peach mix* and Lemon juice.$5.90
- Longan Green Tea
YOTEA's special Longan Green Tea. In a cup fills with longan and lime slices. Jasmine Green Tea mixed with Longan syrup and lemon juice.$5.90
- Lychee Green Tea
YOTEA's special Lychee Green Tea. In a cup fills with Lychee and Lime slices. Jasmine Green Tea mixed with Lychee syrup and Lemon juice.$5.90
- Dragon Fruit Tea
Our Dragon Fruit Tea fill with dried Dragon Fruit bits and Lime slices. Jasmine Green Tea mixed Dragon Fruit syrup and Lemon juice.$5.50
- Lemon Green Tea
Refreshing Lemon Green Tea. Jasmine Green Tea mixed with fresh Lemon Juice and Lemon Slices.$5.50
YO YAKULT DRINKS
- Grapefruit Yakult
Our refreshing Grapefruit Yakut mixed with water, Yakult drinks and Grapefruit syrup mix*.$5.90
- Orange Yakult
Refreshing Orange Yakult mixed with water, orange juice, orange slices and Yakult drink.$5.90
- Dragon Fruit Yakult
Sweet and sour taste of our Dragon Fruit Yakult drink is mixed with dried Dragon fruit bits, Lime slices, water, dragon fruit syrup and Yakult.$5.90
- Peach Yakult
Peach Yakult is mixed with water, peach syrup mix*, lemon juice and Yakult.$5.90
- Strawberry Yakult
Strawberry Yakult is blend with fresh strawberry, water and Yakult.$5.90
- Mango Yakult
Mango Yakult with refreshing sweet and sour taste. Mix with water, mango syrup mix*, mango bits, lemon juice and Yakult.$5.90
- Lemon Yakult
A refreshing sour taste of lemon. Lemon Yakult is mix with water, lemon juice, lemon slices and Yakult.$5.90
YO FROSTIES
- Matcha Frostie
Our refreshing creamy Matcha Frosie. In a cup of Creme Brulee fill with well blended Premium Matcha powder and recommended House Milk (Milk Substitute Options)(Caffeinated)$5.90
- Mango Frostie
Our refreshing Mango Frostie is well blended with water, syrup mango mix* then top-up with mango bits and layer of Seasalt Cheese Cream.(Non-Caffeinated)$5.90
- Taro Frostie
A freshly made scoop of Taro paste swirled in a cup. Taro Frostie is well blended with fresh Taro paste and recommended House Milk (Milk Substitute Options).(Non-Caffeinated)$5.90
- Peach Frostie
Our refreshing Peach Frostie is well blended with Water, Peach Slices, and Peach syrup mix*. Then top-up with Peach slices and Seasalt Cheese Cream.(Non-Caffeinated)$5.90
- Oreo Cookie Frostie
Sweet Oreo Cookie Frostie is well blended with Oreo Cookies and recommended House Milk ( Milk Substitute Options) then top-up with a layer of Seasalt Cheese Cream.(Non-Caffeinated)$5.90
- Strawberry Frostie
Our Strawberry Frostie is well blended with water and fresh strawberry. Then top-up with Strawberry bits and a layer of Seasalt Cheese Cream.(Non-Caffeinated)$5.90
TEA WITH CHEESE CREAM
- Four Season Cheese
Four Season Green Tea top-up with Seasalt Cheese Cream.$5.50
- Jasmine Green Tea Cheese
Jasmine Green Tea top-up with Seasalt Cheese Cream.$5.50
- Ceylon Black Tea Cheese
Ceylon Black Tea top-up with Seasalt Cheese Cream.$5.50
- Roasted Oolong Tea Cheese
Roasted Oolong Black Tea top-up with Seasalt Cheese Cream.$5.50
- Earl Grey Tea Cheese
Earl Grey Black Tea top-up with Seasalt Cheese Cream.$5.50
- White Peach Tea Cheese
White Peach Black Tea top-up with Seasalt Cheese Cream.$5.50
ORIGINAL TEA
- Four Season Green Tea
Original Four Season Green Tea$5.00
- Jasmine Green Tea
Original Jasmine Green Tea$5.00
- Ceylon Black Tea
Original Ceylon Black Tea$5.00
- Roasted Oolong Black Tea
Orginal Roasted Oolong Black Tea$5.00
- Earl Grey Black Tea
Original Earl Grey Black Tea$5.00
- White Peach Black Tea
Original White Peach Tea$5.00
YO CAFÉ
- Egg Coffee
Strong bitter black Coffee mixed with Condensed Milk and top-up with creamy Egg Cream. *(This drink often go with a small pack of Nuts cookies for dipping in Egg Cream).$5.50
- Vietnamese Coffee
Regular Vietnamese Coffee. Strong Black Coffee mixed with Condensed Milk.$5.00
- SeaSalt Cheese Coffee
Strong bitter black coffee mixed with condensed milk. Then top-up with Seasalt Cheese Cream.$5.50
- Coconut Ice Cream Coffee
Strong flavor black coffee mixed with Condensed milk over (2) scoops of Coconut Ice Cream.$5.50
- Ube Coffee
Strong bitter black coffee mixed with sweet condensed milk. Then top-up with Ube Cream.$5.50
- Matcha Coffee
Strong bitter dripped black coffee mixed with sweet condensed milk. Then top-up with Matcha Cream.$5.50
- Oreo Cookie Coffee
Dripped black coffee mix with sweet condensed milk and Oreo Cookies Cheese Cream, top-up with Oreo Cookies Crumbs$5.50
- Milk Coffee
Our recommended House Milk ( Milk Substitute Options) mix with can sugar for sweetness. Then top-up a shot of strong Black Coffee.$5.00
- Grass Jelly Coffee
Dripped black coffee mix with condensed milk. Then top-up with Grass Jelly Balls.$5.50
- Black Iced Coffee
Regular Black Iced Coffee. (Mixed with Ice, Water and Black Coffee)$4.50
PASTRY
- OUT OF STOCKOrginial Croissant
Original Baked Croissant ( Contains: Butter, Yeast, Sugar, Eggs, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Flour)OUT OF STOCK$3.50
- Chocolate Almond Croissant
Baked Chocolate Almond Croissant (Contains: Chocolate, Almond slices, Milk, Flour, Butter, Yeast, Sugar, Eggs, Salt, Wheat Gluten)$4.50
- OUT OF STOCKSeaweed Pork Floss Croissant
Seaweed Pork Floss Croissant (Contains: Pork Floss, Seaweed, Milk, Flour, Butter, Yeast, Sugar, Eggs, Salt, Wheat Gluten)OUT OF STOCK$4.50
- OUT OF STOCKChocolate Almond Danish Cheese
Chocolate Almond Danish Cheese (Contains: Chocolate, Almond slices, Milk, Flour, Butter, Yeast, Sugar, Eggs, Salt, Wheat Gluten)OUT OF STOCK$4.50
- OUT OF STOCKDenish Cheese
Baked Danish Cheese (Contains: Cheese, Milk, Flour, Butter, Yeast, Sugar, Eggs, Salt, Wheat Gluten)OUT OF STOCK$4.00
- OUT OF STOCKChocolate Danish Cheese
Baked Chocolate Danish Cheese (Contains: Chocolate, Cheese, Milk, Flour, Butter, Yeast, Sugar, Eggs, Salt, Wheat Gluten)OUT OF STOCK$4.25
- OUT OF STOCKChocolate Muffin
Baked Chocolate Muffin (Contains: Chocolate, Milk, Flour, Butter, Sugar, Eggs, Salt)OUT OF STOCK$1.80
- OUT OF STOCKUbe Buns
Ube Buns (Contains: Flour, Yeast, Milk, Butter, Ube Powder, Salt, Sugar)OUT OF STOCK$1.50
- Pineapple Buns
Pineapple Buns (Contains: Flour, Egg, Butter, Sugar)$2.25
- OUT OF STOCKHam & Pork Sung Roll
Ham & Pork Sung Roll (Contains: Ham & Pork Sung, flour, seasoned dried pork, milk, butter, egg)OUT OF STOCK$3.50
- OUT OF STOCKCheese & Hotdog Bun
Cheese & Hotdog Bun (Contains: Flour, Yeast, Milk, Butter, Cheese, Hotdog, Sugar, Salt...)OUT OF STOCK$3.00
- OUT OF STOCKEgg & Ham
Egg & Ham (Contains: Flour, Yeast, Egg, Ham, Butter, Salt, Sugar...)OUT OF STOCK$2.50
- Purple Yam Bun
Purple Yam Bun (Contain: Flour, Milk, Butter, Yeast, Purple Yam, Purple Yam Powder, Sugar, Salt...)$3.50
- BBQ Pork Bun
BBQ Pork Bun (Contains: Flour, Yeast, Milk, Butter, BBQ Pork, Salt, Seasoning, Sugar...)$3.00
- Coffee Bun
Coffee Bun (Contains: Flour, Yeast, Salt, Sugar, Butter, Coffee..)$2.75
BBQ Pork Bun
BBQ Pork Bun (Contains: Flour, Yeast, Milk, Butter, BBQ Pork, Salt, Seasoning, Sugar...)