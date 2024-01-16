YOTEA coffee & tea at 8449 Garvey Ave, Rosemead CA 91770 (626) 872 - 1749
NEW SEASONAL DRINKS
Houjicha Latte
Houjicha Latte is make using high quality Houjicha Powder with Oat Milk.$6.50
Pandan Matcha Latte
Pandan Matcha Latte is make by hand whisked ceremonial matcha grade on top of Pandan Syrup and House Milk.$6.50
Matcha Cold Whisk
Matcha Cold Whisk is make by whisking ceremonial matcha powder with oat milk. NO WATER added.$6.50
Ube Matcha Latte
Ube Matcha Latte is make by hand whisked ceremonial grade matcha, pour on top of Ube Mix and Oat Milk.$6.50
Banana Pudding Matcha Latte
Banana Pudding Matcha Latte contain house made Banana Pudding with real fresh Banana, Whipped Cream, House Milk, Matcha Whisk Mix.$6.20
Sweet Corn Matcha
Sweet Corn Matcha is made with real corn with condensed milk, heavy cream, fresh milk. Top-up with matcha cream and a small piece of Corn Ice cream. Sweet and Creamy (Dairy Drink) - Milk Alternative is NOT available.$5.99
Sweet Corn Latte
Sweet Corn Latte is made with real corn, heavy cream, condensed milk, fresh milk and shot of black drip coffee. Then top-up with a layer of cheese cream and a piece of Corn Ice Cream. Sweet and Creamy (Dairy Drink) - Milk Alternative is NOT available.$5.99
Original Sweet Corn Milk
Original Sweet Corn Milk is made with real corn in house. Contains: corns, heavy cream, fresh milk, condensed milk. Sweet and Creamy (Dairy Drink) - None Caffeinated$5.90
Wax Berry Green Tea (杨梅绿茶)
Wax Berry Green Tea (杨梅绿茶) is make with Premium Jasmine Green Tea, Wax Berry Syrup, Lemon Juice. Sweet and sour fresher fruit tea.$6.30
Wax Berry Frostie (杨梅冰沙)
Wax Berry Frostie (杨梅冰沙) is a blended icy drink contains water, wax berry syrup and top-up with a layer of sea salt cheese cream. (None - Caffeinated Drink)$6.30
Avocado Mango Frostie
Avocado Mango Frostie contain cystal boba, grapefruit, diced mango, cheese cream on the bottom cup. Fill with real blended avocado in house milk and ice.$6.50
Avocado Coconut
Avocado Coconut is with Coconut milk and cream blended with ice. Mix in a cup with fresh premade Avocado Cream, then top-up with shredded coconut. CANNOT DO NO ICE!!$6.20
Coconut Matcha
Coconut Matcha is make from Coconut Water and Top-up with delicious strong Matcha flavor cream and coconut meat.$6.20
Ube Coconut
Ube Coconut is making with Coconut Water, then top-up with Ube Cheese cream and some coconut meat on top. (Non-Caffeinated)$5.99
Strawberry Matcha Latte
Strawberry Matcha Latte contain house made Strawberry Jam, Fresh Milk and Matcha Mix. (Milk Alternative is available)$6.20
Mango Matcha Latte
Mango Matcha Latte contain house made Mango Mix, Mango Dices, Fresh Milk and Matcha Mix ( Milk Alternative is available)$6.20
Peach Matcha Latte
Peach Matcha Latte contain house made Peach Mix, Peach Dices, Fresh Milk and Matcha Mix. (Milk Alternative is available)$6.20
Lemon Thai Green Tea
Lemon Thai Green Tea is make from strong Thai Green Tea with water, honey water, fructose(cane sugar) and lemon juice. This drink has unique flavor of Thai Green Tea and Lemon Taste. That's what make the drink really refreshing. Sweetness Level 50% above recommended!$5.99
Kiwi Green Tea
Kiwi Green Tea is make with fresh kiwi, kiwi syrup, four season tea, sugar and ice.$5.99
Kiwi Yakult
Kiwi Yakult is make with Yakult, water, fresh Kiwi, kiwi syrup, sugar and ice.$5.99
YO MILK TEA
Brown Sugar Boba Milk
Brown Sugar BoBa with Brown Sugar Syrup and fill with Organic Milk (Milk Substitute Options) Non-Caffeinated$5.89
Brown Sugar Boba Milk Tea
Brown Sugar Boba with Brown Sugar Syrup, and fill Ceylon Milk Tea (Milk Substitute Options)(Caffeinated)$5.95
Oreo Creme Brulee Boba Milk
Oreo Cookies in Creme Brulee swirled around the cup, Brown sugar Boba and fill with Organic Milk (Milk Substitute Options)(Non-Caffeinated)$5.95
YO BOBA Milk Tea
Contain 3 types of different Boba. Brown Sugar Boba, Honey Boba, Mini Boba (Pearls) and fill up with Ceylon Milk Tea (Milk Substitute Options)(Caffeinated)$5.89
Coconut Ice Cream Milk Tea
Ceylon Black Tea mixed with Coconut Milk and Top up with a scoop of Coconut Ice Cream.(Caffeinated)$5.95
Ceylon Milk Tea
Ceylon Black Tea mixed with recommended House Milk (Milk Substitute Options) (Caffeinated)$5.80
Jasmine Milk Tea
Jasmine Green Tea mixed with recommended House Milk (Milk Substitute Options)(Caffeinated)$5.90
Earl Grey Milk Tea
Earl Grey Black Tea mixed with recommended House Milk ( Milk Substitute Options)(Caffeinated)$5.80
Peach Milk Tea
White Peach Tea mixed with recommended House Milk (Milk Substitute Options)(Caffeinated)$5.89
Mango Milk Tea
Jasmine Green Tea mixed with mango syrup, mango bits and our recommended House Milk (Milk Substitute Options)(Caffeinated)$5.95
Matcha Milk Tea
Our recommended House Milk and Top-up with a layer of Matcha Tea (Milk Substitute Options)(Caffeinated)$5.99
Wintermelon Milk Tea
Jasmine Green Tea mixed with Wintermelon syrup and our recommended House Milk (Milk Substitute Options)(Caffeinated)$5.89
Taro Milk Tea
Taro paste swirled around the cup. Ceylon Black Tea mixed with our recommended House Milk (Milk Substitute Options)(Caffeinated)$5.89
Pandan Milk Drink
Our recommended House Milk mixed with Condensed Milk and top-up a layer of Pandan Syrup (Milk Substitute Options)(Non-Caffeinated)$5.99
Thai Milk Tea
Our recommended House Milk and top-up a layer of Thai Tea (Milk Substitute Options)(Caffeinated)$5.89
Thai Green Milk Tea
Our recommended House Milk and top-up a layer of Thai Green Tea (Milk Substitute Options)(Caffeinated)$5.89
FRUIT TEA
YO Fruit Tea
Our favorite YO-Fruit Tea in a cup fill with slices of orange, lemon, watermelon. Four Season Tea mixed with orange juice, lemon juice, passion fruit syrup mix*.$5.99
Grapefruit Green Tea
Our Grapefruit Green Tea fill with slices of Grapefruit. Jasmine Green Tea mixed with Grapefruit syrup mix* and Lemon juice.$5.99
Strawberry Green Tea
Our Strawberry Green Tea is using fresh strawberry blending with Jasmine green tea. Top-up with thin layer of Cheese Cream and Strawberry bits.$5.99
Mango Green Tea
Our Mango Green Tea fill with small scoop of mango bits in a cup. Jasmine Green Tea mixed with Mango syrup mix* and Lemon juice.$5.99
Watermelon Green Tea
Our Watermelon Green Tea using fresh Watermelon Slices blending with Jasmine Green Tea and top-up with a layer of Cheese Cream.$5.95
Wintermelon Green Tea
Jasmine Green Tea mixed with Wintermelon syrup.$5.89
Peach Green Tea
Our special Peach Green Tea in a cup fill with sliced of Peach and Lime. Peach Tea mixed with Peach mix* and Lemon juice.$5.99
Longan Green Tea
YOTEA's special Longan Green Tea. In a cup fills with longan and lime slices. Jasmine Green Tea mixed with Longan syrup and lemon juice.$5.99
Lychee Green Tea
YOTEA's special Lychee Green Tea. In a cup fills with Lychee and Lime slices. Jasmine Green Tea mixed with Lychee syrup and Lemon juice.$5.99
Dragon Fruit Tea
Our Dragon Fruit Tea fill with dried Dragon Fruit bits and Lime slices. Jasmine Green Tea mixed Dragon Fruit syrup and Lemon juice.$5.99
Lemon Green Tea
Refreshing Lemon Green Tea. Jasmine Green Tea mixed with fresh Lemon Juice and Lemon Slices.$5.89
YO YAKULT DRINKS
Grapefruit Yakult
Our refreshing Grapefruit Yakut mixed with water, Yakult drinks and Grapefruit syrup mix*.$6.20
Orange Yakult
Refreshing Orange Yakult mixed with water, orange juice, orange slices and Yakult drink.$6.20
Dragon Fruit Yakult
Sweet and sour taste of our Dragon Fruit Yakult drink is mixed with dried Dragon fruit bits, Lime slices, water, dragon fruit syrup and Yakult.$6.20
Peach Yakult
Peach Yakult is mixed with water, peach syrup mix*, lemon juice and Yakult.$6.20
Strawberry Yakult
Strawberry Yakult is blend with fresh strawberry, water and Yakult.$6.20
Mango Yakult
Mango Yakult with refreshing sweet and sour taste. Mix with water, mango syrup mix*, mango bits, lemon juice and Yakult.$6.20
Lemon Yakult
A refreshing sour taste of lemon. Lemon Yakult is mix with water, lemon juice, lemon slices and Yakult.$6.20
YO FROSTIES
Matcha Frostie
Our refreshing creamy Matcha Frosie. In a cup of Creme Brulee fill with well blended Premium Matcha powder and recommended House Milk (Milk Substitute Options)(Caffeinated)$6.20
Mango Frostie
Our refreshing Mango Frostie is well blended with water, syrup mango mix* then top-up with mango bits and layer of Seasalt Cheese Cream.(Non-Caffeinated)$5.99
Taro Frostie
A freshly made scoop of Taro paste swirled in a cup. Taro Frostie is well blended with fresh Taro paste and recommended House Milk (Milk Substitute Options).(Non-Caffeinated)$5.99
Peach Frostie
Our refreshing Peach Frostie is well blended with Water, Peach Slices, and Peach syrup mix*. Then top-up with Peach slices and Seasalt Cheese Cream.(Non-Caffeinated)$5.99
Oreo Cookie Frostie
Sweet Oreo Cookie Frostie is well blended with Oreo Cookies and recommended House Milk ( Milk Substitute Options) then top-up with a layer of Seasalt Cheese Cream.(Non-Caffeinated)$5.99
Strawberry Frostie
Our Strawberry Frostie is well blended with water and fresh strawberry. Then top-up with Strawberry bits and a layer of Seasalt Cheese Cream.(Non-Caffeinated)$5.99
Watermelon Frostie
Watermelon Frostie is making with water, watermelon, fructose(sugar) and ice blended together. Then top-up with a layer of Cheese Cream on top. It's really refreshing and non-caffeinated$5.95
Red Bean Frostie
Red Bean Frostie, It has red beans and cheese cream at the bottom of the cup. It's also Red Bean, House Milk and Ice blended together. (Milk Alternative is available)$5.95
Lemon Frostie
Lemon Frostie is really refresh with it sourness. Lemon Frostie is make with Water, Lemon Juice, Lemon Slice, Sugar and Salt.$5.90
TEA WITH CHEESE CREAM
Four Season Cheese
Four Season Green Tea top-up with Seasalt Cheese Cream.$5.85
Jasmine Green Tea Cheese
Jasmine Green Tea top-up with Seasalt Cheese Cream.$5.89
Ceylon Black Tea Cheese
Ceylon Black Tea top-up with Seasalt Cheese Cream.$5.85
Roasted Oolong Tea Cheese
Roasted Oolong Black Tea top-up with Seasalt Cheese Cream.$5.85
Earl Grey Tea Cheese
Earl Grey Black Tea top-up with Seasalt Cheese Cream.$5.85
White Peach Tea Cheese
White Peach Black Tea top-up with Seasalt Cheese Cream.$5.89
ORIGINAL TEA
Four Season Green Tea
Original Four Season Green Tea$5.25
Jasmine Green Tea
Original Jasmine Green Tea$5.25
Ceylon Black Tea
Original Ceylon Black Tea$5.25
Roasted Oolong Black Tea
Orginal Roasted Oolong Black Tea$5.25
Earl Grey Black Tea
Original Earl Grey Black Tea$5.25
White Peach Tea
Original White Peach Tea$5.25
YO CAFÉ
Egg Coffee
Strong bitter black Coffee mixed with Condensed Milk and top-up with creamy Egg Cream. *(This drink often go with a small pack of Nuts cookies for dipping in Egg Cream).$5.99
Vietnamese Coffee
Regular Vietnamese Coffee. Strong Black Coffee mixed with Condensed Milk.$5.89
SeaSalt Cheese Coffee
Strong bitter black coffee mixed with condensed milk. Then top-up with Seasalt Cheese Cream.$5.99
Coconut Ice Cream Coffee
Strong flavor black coffee mixed with Condensed milk over (2) scoops of Coconut Ice Cream.$5.99
Ube Coffee
Strong bitter black coffee mixed with sweet condensed milk. Then top-up with Ube Cream.$5.99
Matcha Coffee
Strong bitter dripped black coffee mixed with sweet condensed milk. Then top-up with Matcha Cream.$5.99
Oreo Cookie Coffee
Dripped black coffee mix with sweet condensed milk and Oreo Cookies Cheese Cream, top-up with Oreo Cookies Crumbs$5.90
Milk Coffee
Our recommended House Milk ( Milk Substitute Options) mix with can sugar for sweetness. Then top-up a shot of strong Black Coffee.$5.89
Grass Jelly Coffee
Dripped black coffee mix with condensed milk. Then top-up with Grass Jelly Balls.$5.89
Black Iced Coffee
Regular Black Iced Coffee. (Mixed with Ice, Water and Black Coffee)$5.50
Pandan Milk Coffee
Pandan Milk Coffee is making with House Milk, Condensed Milk and Pandan Syrup. Then top-up with dripped black coffee. With a Pandan Milk and Strong Black Coffee combine together, it has a unique taste. (Milk Alternative is available to choose)$5.99
Durian Ice Cream Coffee
Durian Ice Cream Coffee is use premade coffee from dripped Coffee Phin mix with Condensed Milk as coffee base. Durian Ice Cream is made with real Durian, Fresh Milk (Dairy), Whipping Cream, Sugar$5.99
Avocado Ice Cream Coffee
Avocado Ice Cream Coffee is using premade coffee phin with condensed milk. Avocado Cream swirl around the cup with a cube of Avocado Ice Cream. We using real fresh avocado.$5.95
PASTRY
Chocolate Almond Croissant
Baked Chocolate Almond Croissant (Contains: Chocolate, Almond slices, Milk, Flour, Butter, Yeast, Sugar, Eggs, Salt, Wheat Gluten)$2.89OUT OF STOCK
Ham & Cheese Croissant
Ham & Cheese Croissant (Contains: Flour, Butter, Yeast, Salt, Sugar, Milk, Cheese, Ham, Ranch..)$2.25OUT OF STOCK
Seaweed Pork Floss Croissant
Seaweed Pork Floss Croissant (Contains: Pork Floss, Seaweed, Milk, Flour, Butter, Yeast, Sugar, Eggs, Salt, Wheat Gluten)$2.89OUT OF STOCK
BBQ Pork Bun
BBQ Pork Bun (Contains: Flour, Yeast, Milk, Butter, BBQ Pork, Salt, Seasoning, Sugar...)$3.00OUT OF STOCK
Cheese & Hotdog Bun
Cheese & Hotdog Bun (Contains: Flour, Yeast, Milk, Butter, Cheese, Hotdog, Sugar, Salt...)$2.95OUT OF STOCK
Coffee Bun
Coffee Bun (Contains: Flour, Yeast, Salt, Sugar, Butter, Coffee..)$2.50OUT OF STOCK
Corn Cheese Bun
Corn Cheese Bun (Contains: Flour, Yeast, Milk, Butter, Salt, Sugar, Cheese, Corn..)$3.00OUT OF STOCK
Custard Bun
Curstard Bun (Contains: Flour, Yeast, Salt, Sugar, Butter, Custard Powder, Milk..)$2.35OUT OF STOCK
Egg Tart
Egg Tart (Contains: Flour, Butter, Milk, Salt, Sugar, Whipping Cream..)$0.95OUT OF STOCK
Ham & Cheese Bread
Ham & Cheese Bread (Contain: Flour, Salt, Butter, Milk, Cheese, Ham, Sugar..)$2.75OUT OF STOCK
Ham & Pork Sung Roll
Ham & Pork Sung Roll (Contains: Ham & Pork Sung, flour, seasoned dried pork, milk, butter, egg)$3.50OUT OF STOCK
HotDog Bun
Mini HotDog Bun (Contain: Flour, Yeast, Milk, Butter, Sugar, Salt, Hotdog..)$2.95OUT OF STOCK
Mini Pizza
Mini Pizza (Contains: Flour, Yeast, Milk, Butter, Salt, Sugar, Pizza Seasoning, Cheese, Ham..)$4.50OUT OF STOCK
Pineapple Buns
Pineapple Buns (Contains: Flour, Egg, Butter, Sugar)$2.15OUT OF STOCK
Purple Yam Bun
Purple Yam Bun (Contain: Flour, Milk, Butter, Yeast, Purple Yam, Purple Yam Powder, Sugar, Salt...)$2.50OUT OF STOCK
Salted Egg Pork Sung Cake
Salted Egg York Pork Sung Cake (Contains: Cake Flour, Egg, Sugar, Salt, Butter, Salted Egg, Pork Sung..)$3.25OUT OF STOCK
Strawberry Whipped Cream Croissant
Strawberry Whipped Cream Croissant (Contain: Fresh Strawberry, Sugar, Whipping Cream in/on a Croissant)$3.25OUT OF STOCK
Avocado Sandwich
Avocado Bread (Bread with Avocado Cream)$1.25OUT OF STOCK
Cream Brulee Coconut Toast
Cream Brulee Coconut Toast (Coconut Toast with Cream Brulee Filling..)$2.10OUT OF STOCK
Mango Cake
Chinese Mango Cake$1.00OUT OF STOCK
Yogurt Sandwich Roll
Yogurt Sandwich Roll$1.85OUT OF STOCK
Green Tea Layer Cake
Baked Cake Green Tea Flavor$2.50OUT OF STOCK
Latte Cake(拿铁蛋糕)
Sponge Cake with Latte Flavor$1.65OUT OF STOCK
Butter Cake (黄油蛋糕)
Butter Cake$1.25OUT OF STOCK
Orange Pudding Cake (橙子布丁蛋糕)
Orange Flavored Cake with Orange Flavored Pudding layer on top.$1.00OUT OF STOCK
Durian Cake (榴莲蛋糕)
Soft Durian Cake with Durian Filling$1.25OUT OF STOCK
Yogurt Bread (酸奶面包)
Sandwich Bread with yogurt filling.$1.50OUT OF STOCK
HaoDian Cheese Bread
HaoDian Cheese Bread contains Bread Flour, Cheese, Milk.$1.00OUT OF STOCK
YOUCHEN Pineapple Bread
Pineapple Bread contain cheese flavor filling, bread flour, milk, sugar,salt..$1.75OUT OF STOCK
Double Flavor Sandwich
Double Flavor Sandwich Bread: two flavored bread with fillings. (Condensed Milk and Blueberry Flavor)$1.70OUT OF STOCK
Tiger Skin Cake
Tiger Skin Cake: Contain Milk, Cake Flour, Butter, Sugar, Salt$1.25
Hongkong Style Sponge Cake
Hongkong Style Cake$1.50OUT OF STOCK
Camel Milk Cake
Camel Milk Sponge Cake$1.00OUT OF STOCK
Banana Bread
Banana Bread Flavor$1.25OUT OF STOCK
Cat's Paw Pudding Cake
Cat's Paw Pudding Cake (Peach Flavor)$1.50OUT OF STOCK
Calleton CoCoa Roll Cake
Chinese Cocoa Roll Cake$1.10OUT OF STOCK
Haodian Pork Floss Sandwich
Pork Floss Sandwich$1.50OUT OF STOCK
Crispy Ham Baguette With Veggies
Crispy Baguette fill with sweet mustard sauce, Ham and Veggies.$5.25OUT OF STOCK
Swiss Roll Cake$1.25
Ranli Layer Bread$1.25
CROFFLE
Strawberry Whipped Cream Croffle
Baked Croffle with whipped cream and fresh strawberry$6.50
Caramel Cookie Cream Croffle
Orginal Baked Croffle with whipped cream and biscoff cookies.$6.50
Oreo Cookie Cream Croffle
Orginal Baked Croffle with whipped cream and oreo cookies.$6.50
Brown Sugar BoBa Cream Brulee Croffle
Orginal baked Croffle with Brown Sugar Boba and cream brulee.$6.50
Cream Brulee Seaweed Pork Sun Croffle
Orginal Baked Croffle with Cream Brulee and Seaweed Pork Sun.$6.50
Build Your Own Croffle
Orginal Croffle - You can choose your favorite whipped cream or cream brulee - Choose up to 5 toppings.$5.00
HOT COFFEE
Hot Egg Coffee
Hot Dripped Black Coffee mixed with Condensed Milk with Egg York Cream on top.$6.50
Hot Seasalt Cheese Coffee
Hot Dripped Coffee mixed with Condensed Milk then top-up with Seasalt Cheese Cream.$6.50
Hot Ube Coffee
Hot Dripped Black Coffee mixed with Condensed Milk with Ube Cheese Cream on top.$6.50
Hot Matcha Coffee
Hot Dripped Black Coffee mixed with Condensed Milk with Matcha Cheese Cream on top.$6.50
Hot Milk Coffee
Hot Milk Coffee is make with House Milk (Recommended) and Dripped Black Coffee. (Milk Alternative is available)$6.00
Hot Pandan Coffee
Hot Dripped Black Coffee mixed with Condensed Milk with Pandan Syrup. (Milk Alternative is available)$6.50
Hot Vietnamese Coffee
Hot Dripped Black Coffee mix with Condensed Milk$6.50
Hot Oreo Cookie Coffee
Hot Dripped Black Coffee mixed with Condensed Milk with Oreo Cheese Cream and Oreo Cookie crumbs on top.$6.50
Hot Black Coffee
Hot Black Coffee with (NO SUGAR ADDED) >Sweetness upon requested<$5.80
HOT MILK TEA/HOT TEA
Hot Brown Sugar Boba Milk
Hot Brown Sugar Boba Milk is make with Brown Sugar Boba, Brown Sugar Syrup for it sweetness and fill with HOT Milk (Milk Alternative is available)$6.50
Hot Brown Sugar Boba Milk Tea
Hot Brown Sugar Boba Milk Tea is make with House Milk (Recommended) and Ceylon Tea. Brown Sugar Syrup for it sweetness. (Milk Alternative is available)$6.50
Hot Oreo Creme Brulee Boba Milk
Oreo Creme Brulee Boba Milk is make with Hot Milk (Milk Alternative is available). In a cup of Oreo Creme Brulee and Brown Sugar Boba. We use Brown Sugar Syrup for it sweetness.$6.50
Hot YO-BOBA Milk Tea
Hot YO-BOBA Milk Tea is make with House Milk (Recommended) and Ceylon Tea. The drink come with three different type of Boba (Brown Sugar Boba, Honey Boba, Mini Boba)$6.50
Hot Coconut Milk Tea
Hot Coconut Milk Tea is using Handmade Coconut mix with Jasmine Tea. (Milk Alternative is NOT available)$6.50
Hot Ceylon Milk Tea
Hot Ceylon Milk Tea is make with House Milk (Recommended) and Ceylon Tea$6.00
Hot Jasmine Milk Tea
Hot Jasmine Milk Tea is make with House Milk (Recommended) and Jasmine Tea$6.00
Hot Roasted Oolong Milk Tea
Hot Roasted Oolong Milk Tea is make with House Milk (Recommended) and Roasted Oolong Tea. (Milk Alternative is available)$6.00
Hot Earl Grey Milk Tea
Hot Earl Grey Milk Tea is make with House Milk (Recommended) and Earl Grey Tea. (Milk Alternative is available)$6.00
Hot Peach Milk Tea
Hot Peach Milk Tea is make with Peach Tea and House Milk (Recommended). (Milk Alternative is available)$6.20
Hot Mango Milk Tea
Hot Mango Milk Tea is make with Jasmine Tea, Mango Mix and House Milk (Recommended). (Milk Alternative is available)$6.00
Hot Matcha Milk Tea
Hot Matcha Milk is make with our House Milk (Recommended) and Matcha Powder Mix. (Milk Alternative is available)$6.50
Hot Wintermelon Milk Tea
Hot Wintermelon Milk Tea is make with Jasmine Tea, Wintermelon Syrup and House Milk (Recommended) (Milk Alternative is available)$6.00
Hot Taro Milk Tea
Hot Taro Milk Tea is using house make fresh Taro Paste, Ceylon Tea and House Milk (Recommended). (Milk Alternative is available)$6.50
Hot Pandan Milk
Hot Pandan Milk is make with our special House Milk (Recommended) and Pandan Syrup. (Non-Caffeinated) (Milk Alternative is available)$6.00
Hot Thai Milk Tea
Hot Thai Milk Tea is make with Thai Tea and House Milk (Recommended). (Milk Alternative is available)$6.50
Hot Thai Green Milk Tea
Hot Thai Green Milk Tea is make with Thai Green Tea and House Milk (Recommended). (Milk Alternative is available)$6.50
Hot Peach Orange Lemongrass Tea
Hot Peach Orange Lemongrass Tea is make with Peach Tea, Lemongrass Juice/Slices, Orange Juice/Slices, and Honey.