Hot YO-BOBA Milk Tea is make with House Milk (Recommended) and Ceylon Tea. The drink come with three different type of Boba (Brown Sugar Boba, Honey Boba, Mini Boba)

Sweetness Level Required* Please select 1 100% (Regular Sugar) 75% 50% 25% 0% (No Sugar) Add-On Topping Please select up to 5 Brown Sugar Boba + $0.80 Honey Boba + $0.80 Mini Boba (Pearls) + $0.80 Crystal Boba + $0.60 Grass Jelly + $0.60 Lychee Jelly + $0.60 Jasmine Tea Jelly + $0.60 Egg Pudding + $0.60 Coffee Jelly + $0.60 Red Bean + $0.90 Taro + $1.00 Creme Brulee + $1.00 Seasalt Cheese Cream + $1.00 Coconut Ice Cream + $1.00 Ube Cheese Cream + $1.00 Matcha Cheese Cream + $1.00 Coconut Pandan Jelly + $0.60 Egg Cream + $1.00 Water Chesnut Popping Boba + $0.60 Durian Ice Cream + $1.25 Avocado Ice Cream + $1.00 Aloe Vera + $0.70 Banana Pudding + $0.85 Milk Substitute Please select up to 1 House Milk (Recommended) Fresh Milk Soy Milk Oat Milk Coconut Milk