YOTEA YOTEA
YO MILK TEA
- Brown Sugar Boba Milk$5.50
Brown Sugar BoBa with Brown Sugar Syrup and fill with Organic Milk (Milk Substitute Options) Non-Caffeinated
- Brown Sugar Boba Milk Tea$5.70
Brown Sugar Boba with Brown Sugar Syrup, and fill Ceylon Milk Tea (Milk Substitute Options)(Caffeinated)
- Oreo Creme Brulee Boba Milk$5.50
Oreo Cookies in Creme Brulee swirled around the cup, Brown sugar Boba and fill with Organic Milk (Milk Substitute Options)(Non-Caffeinated)
- YO BOBA Milk Tea$5.50
Contain 3 types of different Boba. Brown Sugar Boba, Honey Boba, Mini Boba (Pearls) and fill up with Ceylon Milk Tea (Milk Substitute Options)(Caffeinated)
- Coconut Ice Cream Milk Tea$5.90
Ceylon Black Tea mixed with Coconut Milk and Top up with a scoop of Coconut Ice Cream.(Caffeinated)
- Ceylon Milk Tea$5.00
Ceylon Black Tea mixed with recommended House Milk (Milk Substitute Options) (Caffeinated)
- Jasmine Milk Tea$5.00
Jasmine Green Tea mixed with recommended House Milk (Milk Substitute Options)(Caffeinated)
- Roasted Oolong Milk Tea$5.00
Roasted Oolong Black Tea mixed with recommended House Milk (Milk Substitute Options)(Caffeinated)
- Earl Grey Milk Tea$5.00
Earl Grey Black Tea mixed with recommended House Milk ( Milk Substitute Options)(Caffeinated)
- Peach Milk Tea$5.00
White Peach Tea mixed with recommended House Milk (Milk Substitute Options)(Caffeinated)
- Mango Milk Tea$5.00
Jasmine Green Tea mixed with mango syrup, mango bits and our recommended House Milk (Milk Substitute Options)(Caffeinated)
- Matcha Milk Tea$5.90
Our recommended House Milk and Top-up with a layer of Matcha Tea (Milk Substitute Options)(Caffeinated)
- Wintermelon Milk Tea$5.00
Jasmine Green Tea mixed with Wintermelon syrup and our recommended House Milk (Milk Substitute Options)(Caffeinated)
- Taro Milk Tea$5.50
Taro paste swirled around the cup. Ceylon Black Tea mixed with our recommended House Milk (Milk Substitute Options)(Caffeinated)
- Pandan Milk Drink$5.00
Our recommended House Milk mixed with Condensed Milk and top-up a layer of Pandan Syrup (Milk Substitute Options)(Non-Caffeinated)
- Thai Milk Tea$5.50
Our recommended House Milk and top-up a layer of Thai Tea (Milk Substitute Options)(Caffeinated)
- Thai Green Milk Tea$5.50
Our recommended House Milk and top-up a layer of Thai Green Tea (Milk Substitute Options)(Caffeinated)
FRUIT TEA
- YO Fruit Tea$5.90
Our favorite YO-Fruit Tea in a cup fill with slices of orange, lemon, watermelon. Four Season Tea mixed with orange juice, lemon juice, passion fruit syrup mix*.
- Grapefruit Green Tea$5.90
Our Grapefruit Green Tea fill with slices of Grapefruit, lemon. Jasmine Green Tea mixed with Grapefruit syrup mix* and Lemon juice.
- Strawberry Green Tea$5.90
Our Strawberry Green Tea is using fresh strawberry blending with Jasmine green tea. Top-up with thin layer of Cheese Cream and Strawberry bits.
- Mango Green Tea$5.90
Our Mango Green Tea fill with small scoop of mango bits in a cup. Jasmine Green Tea mixed with Mango syrup mix* and Lemon juice.
- Watermelon Green Tea$5.50
Our Watermelon Green Tea using fresh Watermelon Slices blending with Jasmine Green Tea and top-up with a layer of Cheese Cream.
- Wintermelon Green Tea$5.00
Jasmine Green Tea mixed with Wintermelon syrup and Lemon Juice.
- Peach Green Tea$5.90
Our special Peach Green Tea in a cup fill with sliced of Peach and Lime. Peach Tea mixed with Peach mix* and Lemon juice.
- Longan Green Tea$5.90
YOTEA's special Longan Green Tea. In a cup fills with longan and lime slices. Jasmine Green Tea mixed with Longan syrup and lemon juice.
- Lychee Green Tea$5.90
YOTEA's special Lychee Green Tea. In a cup fills with Lychee and Lime slices. Jasmine Green Tea mixed with Lychee syrup and Lemon juice.
- Dragon Fruit Tea$5.50
Our Dragon Fruit Tea fill with dried Dragon Fruit bits and Lime slices. Jasmine Green Tea mixed Dragon Fruit syrup and Lemon juice.
- Lemon Green Tea$5.50
Refreshing Lemon Green Tea. Jasmine Green Tea mixed with fresh Lemon Juice and Lemon Slices.
TEA WITH CHEESE CREAM
- Four Season Cheese$5.50
Four Season Green Tea top-up with Seasalt Cheese Cream.
- Jasmine Green Tea Cheese$5.50
Jasmine Green Tea top-up with Seasalt Cheese Cream.
- Ceylon Black Tea Cheese$5.50
Ceylon Black Tea top-up with Seasalt Cheese Cream.
- Roasted Oolong Tea Cheese$5.50
Roasted Oolong Black Tea top-up with Seasalt Cheese Cream.
- Earl Grey Tea Cheese$5.50
Earl Grey Black Tea top-up with Seasalt Cheese Cream.
- White Peach Tea Cheese$5.50
White Peach Black Tea top-up with Seasalt Cheese Cream.
ORIGINAL TEA
- Four Season Green Tea$5.00
Original Four Season Green Tea
- Jasmine Green Tea$5.00
Original Jasmine Green Tea
- Ceylon Black Tea$5.00
Original Ceylon Black Tea
- Roasted Oolong Black Tea$5.00
Orginal Roasted Oolong Black Tea
- Earl Grey Black Tea$5.00
Original Earl Grey Black Tea
- White Peach Black Tea$5.00
Original White Peach Tea
YO FROSTIES
- Matcha Frostie$5.90
Our refreshing creamy Matcha Frosie. In a cup of Creme Brulee fill with well blended Premium Matcha powder and recommended House Milk (Milk Substitute Options)(Caffeinated)
- Mango Frostie$5.90
Our refreshing Mango Frostie is well blended with water, syrup mango mix* then top-up with mango bits and layer of Seasalt Cheese Cream.(Non-Caffeinated)
- Taro Frostie$5.90
A freshly made scoop of Taro paste swirled in a cup. Taro Frostie is well blended with fresh Taro paste and recommended House Milk (Milk Substitute Options).(Non-Caffeinated)
- Peach Frostie$5.90
Our refreshing Peach Frostie is well blended with Water, Peach Slices, and Peach syrup mix*. Then top-up with Peach slices and Seasalt Cheese Cream.(Non-Caffeinated)
- Oreo Cookie Frostie$5.90
Sweet Oreo Cookie Frostie is well blended with Oreo Cookies and recommended House Milk ( Milk Substitute Options) then top-up with a layer of Seasalt Cheese Cream.(Non-Caffeinated)
- Strawberry Frostie$5.90
Our Strawberry Frostie is well blended with water and fresh strawberry. Then top-up with Strawberry bits and a layer of Seasalt Cheese Cream.(Non-Caffeinated)
YO YAKULT DRINKS
- Grapefruit Yakult$5.90
Our refreshing Grapefruit Yakut mixed with water, Yakult drinks and Grapefruit syrup mix*.
- Orange Yakult$5.90
Refreshing Orange Yakult mixed with water, orange juice, orange slices and Yakult drink.
- Dragon Fruit Yakult$5.90
Sweet and sour taste of our Dragon Fruit Yakult drink is mixed with dried Dragon fruit bits, Lime slices, water, dragon fruit syrup and Yakult.
- Peach Yakult$5.90
Peach Yakult is mixed with water, peach syrup mix*, lemon juice and Yakult.
- Strawberry Yakult$5.90
Strawberry Yakult is blend with fresh strawberry, water and Yakult.
- Mango Yakult$5.90
Mango Yakult with refreshing sweet and sour taste. Mix with water, mango syrup mix*, mango bits, lemon juice and Yakult.
- Lemon Yakult$5.90
A refreshing sour taste of lemon. Lemon Yakult is mix with water, lemon juice, lemon slices and Yakult.
YO CAFÉ
- Egg Coffee$5.50
Strong bitter black Coffee mixed with Condensed Milk and top-up with creamy Egg Cream. *(This drink often go with a small pack of Nuts cookies for dipping in Egg Cream).
- Vietnamese Coffee$5.00
Regular Vietnamese Coffee. Strong Black Coffee mixed with Condensed Milk.
- SeaSalt Cheese Coffee$5.50
Strong bitter black coffee mixed with condensed milk. Then top-up with Seasalt Cheese Cream.
- Coconut Ice Cream Coffee$5.50
Strong flavor black coffee mixed with Condensed milk over (2) scoops of Coconut Ice Cream.
- Ube Coffee$5.50
Strong bitter black coffee mixed with sweet condensed milk. Then top-up with Ube Cream.
- Matcha Coffee$5.50
Strong bitter dripped black coffee mixed with sweet condensed milk. Then top-up with Matcha Cream.
- Oreo Cookie Coffee$5.50
Dripped black coffee mix with sweet condensed milk and Oreo Cookies.
- Milk Coffee$5.00
Our recommended House Milk ( Milk Substitute Options) mix with can sugar for sweetness. Then top-up a shot of strong Black Coffee.
- Grass Jelly Coffee$5.50
Dripped black coffee mix with condensed milk. Then top-up with Grass Jelly Balls.
- Black Iced Coffee$4.50
Regular Black Iced Coffee. (Mixed with Ice, Water and Black Coffee)
Oreo Cookie Coffee
Dripped black coffee mix with sweet condensed milk and Oreo Cookies.