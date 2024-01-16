YOTEA YOTEA
Featured Items
- SeaSalt Cheese Coffee
Strong bitter black coffee mixed with condensed milk. Then top-up with Seasalt Cheese Cream.$5.50
- Ube Coffee
Strong bitter black coffee mixed with sweet condensed milk. Then top-up with Ube Cream.$5.50
- Jasmine Milk Tea
Jasmine Green Tea mixed with recommended House Milk (Milk Substitute Options)(Caffeinated)$5.00
NEW SEASONAL DRINKS
- Kiwi Green Tea
Kiwi Green Tea is make with fresh kiwi, kiwi syrup, four season tea, sugar and ice.$5.90
- Kiwi Yakult
Kiwi Yakult is make with Yakult, water, fresh Kiwi, kiwi syrup, sugar and ice.$5.90
- Coconut Matcha
Coconut Matcha is make from Coconut Water and Top-up with delicious strong Matcha flavor cream and coconut meat.$5.70
- Ube Coconut
Ube Coconut is making with Coconut Water, then top-up with Ube Cheese cream and some coconut meat on top. (Non-Caffeinated)$5.70
YO MILK TEA
- Brown Sugar Boba Milk
Brown Sugar BoBa with Brown Sugar Syrup and fill with Organic Milk (Milk Substitute Options) Non-Caffeinated$5.50
- Brown Sugar Boba Milk Tea
Brown Sugar Boba with Brown Sugar Syrup, and fill Ceylon Milk Tea (Milk Substitute Options)(Caffeinated)$5.70
- Oreo Creme Brulee Boba Milk
Oreo Cookies in Creme Brulee swirled around the cup, Brown sugar Boba and fill with Organic Milk (Milk Substitute Options)(Non-Caffeinated)$5.50
- YO BOBA Milk Tea
Contain 3 types of different Boba. Brown Sugar Boba, Honey Boba, Mini Boba (Pearls) and fill up with Ceylon Milk Tea (Milk Substitute Options)(Caffeinated)$5.50
- Coconut Ice Cream Milk Tea
Ceylon Black Tea mixed with Coconut Milk and Top up with a scoop of Coconut Ice Cream.(Caffeinated)$5.90
- Ceylon Milk Tea
Ceylon Black Tea mixed with recommended House Milk (Milk Substitute Options) (Caffeinated)$5.00
- Jasmine Milk Tea
Jasmine Green Tea mixed with recommended House Milk (Milk Substitute Options)(Caffeinated)$5.00
- Roasted Oolong Milk Tea
Roasted Oolong Black Tea mixed with recommended House Milk (Milk Substitute Options)(Caffeinated)$5.00
- Earl Grey Milk Tea
Earl Grey Black Tea mixed with recommended House Milk ( Milk Substitute Options)(Caffeinated)$5.00
- Peach Milk Tea
White Peach Tea mixed with recommended House Milk (Milk Substitute Options)(Caffeinated)$5.00
- Mango Milk Tea
Jasmine Green Tea mixed with mango syrup, mango bits and our recommended House Milk (Milk Substitute Options)(Caffeinated)$5.00
- Matcha Milk Tea
Our recommended House Milk and Top-up with a layer of Matcha Tea (Milk Substitute Options)(Caffeinated)$5.90
- Wintermelon Milk Tea
Jasmine Green Tea mixed with Wintermelon syrup and our recommended House Milk (Milk Substitute Options)(Caffeinated)$5.00
- Taro Milk Tea
Taro paste swirled around the cup. Ceylon Black Tea mixed with our recommended House Milk (Milk Substitute Options)(Caffeinated)$5.50
- Pandan Milk Drink
Our recommended House Milk mixed with Condensed Milk and top-up a layer of Pandan Syrup (Milk Substitute Options)(Non-Caffeinated)$5.00
- Thai Milk Tea
Our recommended House Milk and top-up a layer of Thai Tea (Milk Substitute Options)(Caffeinated)$5.50
- Thai Green Milk Tea
Our recommended House Milk and top-up a layer of Thai Green Tea (Milk Substitute Options)(Caffeinated)$5.50
FRUIT TEA
- YO Fruit Tea
Our favorite YO-Fruit Tea in a cup fill with slices of orange, lemon, watermelon. Four Season Tea mixed with orange juice, lemon juice, passion fruit syrup mix*.$5.90
- Grapefruit Green Tea
Our Grapefruit Green Tea fill with slices of Grapefruit. Jasmine Green Tea mixed with Grapefruit syrup mix* and Lemon juice.$5.90
- Strawberry Green Tea
Our Strawberry Green Tea is using fresh strawberry blending with Jasmine green tea. Top-up with thin layer of Cheese Cream and Strawberry bits.$5.90
- Mango Green Tea
Our Mango Green Tea fill with small scoop of mango bits in a cup. Jasmine Green Tea mixed with Mango syrup mix* and Lemon juice.$5.90
- Watermelon Green Tea
Our Watermelon Green Tea using fresh Watermelon Slices blending with Jasmine Green Tea and top-up with a layer of Cheese Cream.$5.50
- Wintermelon Green Tea
Jasmine Green Tea mixed with Wintermelon syrup.$5.00
- Peach Green Tea
Our special Peach Green Tea in a cup fill with sliced of Peach and Lime. Peach Tea mixed with Peach mix* and Lemon juice.$5.90
- Longan Green Tea
YOTEA's special Longan Green Tea. In a cup fills with longan and lime slices. Jasmine Green Tea mixed with Longan syrup and lemon juice.$5.90
- Lychee Green Tea
YOTEA's special Lychee Green Tea. In a cup fills with Lychee and Lime slices. Jasmine Green Tea mixed with Lychee syrup and Lemon juice.$5.90
- Dragon Fruit Tea
Our Dragon Fruit Tea fill with dried Dragon Fruit bits and Lime slices. Jasmine Green Tea mixed Dragon Fruit syrup and Lemon juice.$5.50
- Lemon Green Tea
Refreshing Lemon Green Tea. Jasmine Green Tea mixed with fresh Lemon Juice and Lemon Slices.$5.50
YO YAKULT DRINKS
- Grapefruit Yakult
Our refreshing Grapefruit Yakut mixed with water, Yakult drinks and Grapefruit syrup mix*.$5.90
- Orange Yakult
Refreshing Orange Yakult mixed with water, orange juice, orange slices and Yakult drink.$5.90
- Dragon Fruit Yakult
Sweet and sour taste of our Dragon Fruit Yakult drink is mixed with dried Dragon fruit bits, Lime slices, water, dragon fruit syrup and Yakult.$5.90
- Peach Yakult
Peach Yakult is mixed with water, peach syrup mix*, lemon juice and Yakult.$5.90
- Strawberry Yakult
Strawberry Yakult is blend with fresh strawberry, water and Yakult.$5.90
- Mango Yakult
Mango Yakult with refreshing sweet and sour taste. Mix with water, mango syrup mix*, mango bits, lemon juice and Yakult.$5.90
- Lemon Yakult
A refreshing sour taste of lemon. Lemon Yakult is mix with water, lemon juice, lemon slices and Yakult.$5.90
YO FROSTIES
- Matcha Frostie
Our refreshing creamy Matcha Frosie. In a cup of Creme Brulee fill with well blended Premium Matcha powder and recommended House Milk (Milk Substitute Options)(Caffeinated)$5.90
- Mango Frostie
Our refreshing Mango Frostie is well blended with water, syrup mango mix* then top-up with mango bits and layer of Seasalt Cheese Cream.(Non-Caffeinated)$5.90
- Taro Frostie
A freshly made scoop of Taro paste swirled in a cup. Taro Frostie is well blended with fresh Taro paste and recommended House Milk (Milk Substitute Options).(Non-Caffeinated)$5.90
- Peach Frostie
Our refreshing Peach Frostie is well blended with Water, Peach Slices, and Peach syrup mix*. Then top-up with Peach slices and Seasalt Cheese Cream.(Non-Caffeinated)$5.90
- Oreo Cookie Frostie
Sweet Oreo Cookie Frostie is well blended with Oreo Cookies and recommended House Milk ( Milk Substitute Options) then top-up with a layer of Seasalt Cheese Cream.(Non-Caffeinated)$5.90
- Strawberry Frostie
Our Strawberry Frostie is well blended with water and fresh strawberry. Then top-up with Strawberry bits and a layer of Seasalt Cheese Cream.(Non-Caffeinated)$5.90
- Watermelon Frostie
Watermelon Frostie is making with water, watermelon, fructose(sugar) and ice blended together. Then top-up with a layer of Cheese Cream on top. It's really refreshing and non-caffeinated$5.90
- Red Bean Frostie
Red Bean Frostie, It has red beans and cheese cream at the bottom of the cup. It's also Red Bean, House Milk and Ice blended together. (Milk Alternative is available)$5.90
TEA WITH CHEESE CREAM
- Four Season Cheese
Four Season Green Tea top-up with Seasalt Cheese Cream.$5.50
- Jasmine Green Tea Cheese
Jasmine Green Tea top-up with Seasalt Cheese Cream.$5.50
- Ceylon Black Tea Cheese
Ceylon Black Tea top-up with Seasalt Cheese Cream.$5.50
- Roasted Oolong Tea Cheese
Roasted Oolong Black Tea top-up with Seasalt Cheese Cream.$5.50
- Earl Grey Tea Cheese
Earl Grey Black Tea top-up with Seasalt Cheese Cream.$5.50
- White Peach Tea Cheese
White Peach Black Tea top-up with Seasalt Cheese Cream.$5.50
ORIGINAL TEA
- Four Season Green Tea
Original Four Season Green Tea$5.00
- Jasmine Green Tea
Original Jasmine Green Tea$5.00
- Ceylon Black Tea
Original Ceylon Black Tea$5.00
- Roasted Oolong Black Tea
Orginal Roasted Oolong Black Tea$5.00
- Earl Grey Black Tea
Original Earl Grey Black Tea$5.00
- White Peach Tea
Original White Peach Tea$5.00
YO CAFÉ
- Egg Coffee
Strong bitter black Coffee mixed with Condensed Milk and top-up with creamy Egg Cream. *(This drink often go with a small pack of Nuts cookies for dipping in Egg Cream).$5.50
- Vietnamese Coffee
Regular Vietnamese Coffee. Strong Black Coffee mixed with Condensed Milk.$5.00
- SeaSalt Cheese Coffee
Strong bitter black coffee mixed with condensed milk. Then top-up with Seasalt Cheese Cream.$5.50
- Coconut Ice Cream Coffee
Strong flavor black coffee mixed with Condensed milk over (2) scoops of Coconut Ice Cream.$5.50
- Ube Coffee
Strong bitter black coffee mixed with sweet condensed milk. Then top-up with Ube Cream.$5.50
- Matcha Coffee
Strong bitter dripped black coffee mixed with sweet condensed milk. Then top-up with Matcha Cream.$5.50
- Oreo Cookie Coffee
Dripped black coffee mix with sweet condensed milk and Oreo Cookies Cheese Cream, top-up with Oreo Cookies Crumbs$5.50
- Milk Coffee
Our recommended House Milk ( Milk Substitute Options) mix with can sugar for sweetness. Then top-up a shot of strong Black Coffee.$5.00
- Grass Jelly Coffee
Dripped black coffee mix with condensed milk. Then top-up with Grass Jelly Balls.$5.50
- Black Iced Coffee
Regular Black Iced Coffee. (Mixed with Ice, Water and Black Coffee)$4.50
- Pandan Milk Coffee
Pandan Milk Coffee is making with House Milk, Condensed Milk and Pandan Syrup. Then top-up with dripped black coffee. With a Pandan Milk and Strong Black Coffee combine together, it has a unique taste. (Milk Alternative is available to choose)$5.50
PASTRY
- Orginial Croissant
Original Baked Croissant ( Contains: Butter, Yeast, Sugar, Eggs, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Flour)$3.25OUT OF STOCK
- Chocolate Almond Croissant
Baked Chocolate Almond Croissant (Contains: Chocolate, Almond slices, Milk, Flour, Butter, Yeast, Sugar, Eggs, Salt, Wheat Gluten)$2.50OUT OF STOCK
- Seaweed Pork Floss Croissant
Seaweed Pork Floss Croissant (Contains: Pork Floss, Seaweed, Milk, Flour, Butter, Yeast, Sugar, Eggs, Salt, Wheat Gluten)$3.75OUT OF STOCK
- Ube Buns
Ube Buns (Contains: Flour, Yeast, Milk, Butter, Ube Powder, Salt, Sugar)$1.50OUT OF STOCK
- Pineapple Buns
Pineapple Buns (Contains: Flour, Egg, Butter, Sugar)$2.15OUT OF STOCK
- Ham & Pork Sung Roll
Ham & Pork Sung Roll (Contains: Ham & Pork Sung, flour, seasoned dried pork, milk, butter, egg)$3.50OUT OF STOCK
- Cheese & Hotdog Bun
Cheese & Hotdog Bun (Contains: Flour, Yeast, Milk, Butter, Cheese, Hotdog, Sugar, Salt...)$3.00OUT OF STOCK
- Egg & Ham
Egg & Ham (Contains: Flour, Yeast, Egg, Ham, Butter, Salt, Sugar...)$2.50OUT OF STOCK
- Purple Yam Bun
Purple Yam Bun (Contain: Flour, Milk, Butter, Yeast, Purple Yam, Purple Yam Powder, Sugar, Salt...)$2.50OUT OF STOCK
- BBQ Pork Bun
BBQ Pork Bun (Contains: Flour, Yeast, Milk, Butter, BBQ Pork, Salt, Seasoning, Sugar...)$3.00OUT OF STOCK
- Coffee Bun
Coffee Bun (Contains: Flour, Yeast, Salt, Sugar, Butter, Coffee..)$2.50OUT OF STOCK
- Salted Egg Pork Sung Cake
Salted Egg York Pork Sung Cake (Contains: Cake Flour, Egg, Sugar, Salt, Butter, Salted Egg, Pork Sung..)$4.50OUT OF STOCK
- Custard Bun
Curstard Bun (Contains: Flour, Yeast, Salt, Sugar, Butter, Custard Powder, Milk..)$2.35OUT OF STOCK
- Mini HotDog Bun
Mini HotDog Bun (Contain: Flour, Yeast, Milk, Butter, Sugar, Salt, Hotdog..)$3.00OUT OF STOCK
- Taro/Redbean/Butter Bun
Taro/Redbean/Butter Bun (contains: Flour, Yeast, Salt, Sugar, Butter, Milk, Taro, Redbean for each seperated Bun..)$3.50OUT OF STOCK
- Coffee Chocolate Bun
Coffee Chocolate Bun (Contain: Cake Flour, Butter, Yeast, Salt, Sugar, Coffee, Chocolate, Milk...)$2.75OUT OF STOCK
- Matcha Mochi Buttercream Bun
Matcha Mochi Buttercream Bun (Contain: Cake Flour, Yeast, Milk, Butter, Salt, Sugar, Matcha..)$3.00OUT OF STOCK
- Ham & Cheese Bread
Ham & Cheese Bread (Contain: Flour, Salt, Butter, Milk, Cheese, Ham, Sugar..)$2.75OUT OF STOCK
- chocolate croissant
Chocolate Croissant$1.50OUT OF STOCK
- Mini Hotdog Croissant
Hotdog Croissant (Contains: Flour, Yeast, Milk, Butter, Salt, Sugar, Hotdog)$1.50OUT OF STOCK
- Egg Tart
Egg Tart (Contains: Flour, Butter, Milk, Salt, Sugar, Whipping Cream..)$0.95OUT OF STOCK
- Dipping Croissants
Dipping Croissants *Come with Dipping Cream: Seasalt Cheese Cream | Egg Cream | Ube Cream | Creme Brulee | Matcha Cream | Oreo Cream$3.50OUT OF STOCK
- Corn Cheese Bun
Corn Cheese Bun (Contains: Flour, Yeast, Milk, Butter, Salt, Sugar, Cheese, Corn..)$2.95OUT OF STOCK
- Cream Bun
Cream Bun (Contains: Flour, Yeast, Butter, Milk, Salt, Sugar, Whipping Cream)$2.15OUT OF STOCK
- Mini Pizza
Mini Pizza (Contains: Flour, Yeast, Milk, Butter, Salt, Sugar, Pizza Seasoning, Cheese, Ham..)$3.50OUT OF STOCK
- Taro Egg Tart$1.00OUT OF STOCK
- Strawberry Whipped Cream Croissant
Strawberry Whipped Cream Croissant (Contain: Fresh Strawberry, Sugar, Whipping Cream in/on a Croissant)$3.25OUT OF STOCK
Ube Coconut
Ube Coconut is making with Coconut Water, then top-up with Ube Cheese cream and some coconut meat on top. (Non-Caffeinated)